4-Day Weather Forecast For Warren

WARREN, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 71 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 mph



