Wellston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WELLSTON, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
