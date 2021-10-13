Daily Weather Forecast For Belfast
BELFAST, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly Cloudy
- High 64 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0