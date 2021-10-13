4-Day Weather Forecast For Marathon
MARATHON, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 85 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 78 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 80 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
