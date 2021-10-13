CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Plaine, MN

Jump on Belle Plaine’s rainy forecast today

Belle Plaine News Flash
 5 days ago

(BELLE PLAINE, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Belle Plaine Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Belle Plaine:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXZHx_0cPqbAml00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 16

    Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

