Weather Forecast For Litchfield
LITCHFIELD, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, October 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Slight Chance of Rain Showers then Mostly Sunny
- High 62 °F, low
- Light wind
