Fennville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FENNVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Friday, October 15
Rain Showers Likely
- High 65 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0