Wednesday rain in Charlevoix meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(CHARLEVOIX, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Charlevoix Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Charlevoix:

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly cloudy during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 67 °F, low 60 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, October 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 53 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 15 Chance of Rain Showers High 61 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Chance of Rain Showers High 56 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.