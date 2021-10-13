Weather Forecast For Omak
OMAK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of light rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 55 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 59 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 62 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
