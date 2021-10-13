Weather Forecast For Omak

OMAK, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Slight chance of light rain then chance of rain showers during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 55 °F, low 29 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Thursday, October 14 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 57 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 59 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 62 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.