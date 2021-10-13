Weather Forecast For Grantsville

GRANTSVILLE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 48 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 47 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 52 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 58 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



