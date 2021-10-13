Weather Forecast For Grantsville
GRANTSVILLE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 48 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 47 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 52 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
