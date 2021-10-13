Odessa Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ODESSA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
