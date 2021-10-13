CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lamar, CO

Lamar is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

Lamar Updates
Lamar Updates
 5 days ago

(LAMAR, CO) A sunny Wednesday is here for Lamar, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lamar:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0cPqawkU00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 34 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, October 14

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of rain and snow showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 32 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, October 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 25 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Byhalia (MS) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Byhalia

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Byhalia: Monday, October 18: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, October 19: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, October 20: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Thursday, October 21:
BYHALIA, MS
Sardis (MS) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Sardis

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sardis: Monday, October 18: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, October 19: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 20: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight; Thursday,
SARDIS, MS
Grayling (MI) Weather Channel

Grayling Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Grayling: Monday, October 18: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Tuesday, October 19: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, October 20: Partly sunny then rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers overnight; Thursday, October
GRAYLING, MI
Newaygo (MI) Weather Channel

Newaygo Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Newaygo: Monday, October 18: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Tuesday, October 19: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 20: Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms
NEWAYGO, MI
Lamar Updates

Lamar Updates

Lamar, CO
34
Followers
321
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lamar Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy