Daily Weather Forecast For Douglas
DOUGLAS, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Light snow and areas of blowing snow then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 40 °F, low 18 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 39 °F, low 17 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 43 °F, low 24 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 48 °F, low 24 °F
- Light wind
