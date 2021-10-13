4-Day Weather Forecast For Houghton
HOUGHTON, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then cloudy during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 63 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 58 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
