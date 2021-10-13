North Manchester Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

NORTH MANCHESTER, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Areas of fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, October 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 57 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



