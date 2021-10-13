Willcox Daily Weather Forecast
WILLCOX, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 68 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
