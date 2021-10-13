4-Day Weather Forecast For Libby
LIBBY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then cloudy during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 50 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Thursday, October 14
Widespread frost then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 50 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight chance of rain and snow during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy frost overnight
- High 54 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Areas of frost then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
