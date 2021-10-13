CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Wednesday has sun for Nantucket — 3 ways to make the most of it

 5 days ago

(NANTUCKET, MA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Nantucket:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0cPqakP000

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, October 16

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 20 to 24 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Nantucket, MA
Nantucket, MA
ABOUT

With Nantucket Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

