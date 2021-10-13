Devils Lake Weather Forecast
DEVILS LAKE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Rain Showers
- High 51 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 36 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 45 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 49 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0