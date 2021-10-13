Caribou Weather Forecast
CARIBOU, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 65 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 16
Rain Showers
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
