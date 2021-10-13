Caribou Weather Forecast

CARIBOU, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Patchy fog then isolated rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers then patchy fog overnight High 76 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, October 14 Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 67 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Friday, October 15 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 65 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, October 16 Rain Showers High 64 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.