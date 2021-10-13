Wednesday rain in Steele: Ideas to make the most of it

(STEELE, ND) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Steele Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Steele:

Wednesday, October 13 Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 51 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 33 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly Cloudy High 46 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 30 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 50 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 28 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 57 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 20 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.