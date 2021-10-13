Daily Weather Forecast For Big Sandy

BIG SANDY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 49 °F, low 27 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 51 °F, low 27 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 60 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 32 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.