Daily Weather Forecast For Big Sandy
BIG SANDY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 27 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
