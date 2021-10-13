4-Day Weather Forecast For Richfield
RICHFIELD, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 44 °F, low 23 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 46 °F, low 22 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 52 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
