Silverton Daily Weather Forecast
SILVERTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 43 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
