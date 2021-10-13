Healy Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HEALY, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of Light Snow
- High 29 °F, low 17 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of Light Snow
- High 28 °F, low 17 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 27 °F, low 15 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Slight chance of light snow then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 30 °F, low 15 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
