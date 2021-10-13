Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Ridgeway

(RIDGEWAY, MO) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Ridgeway, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ridgeway:

Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 67 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 57 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 61 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.