Daily Weather Forecast For Loa

LOA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 42 °F, low 16 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 41 °F, low 13 °F 5 to 13 mph wind



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 48 °F, low 20 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 53 °F, low 21 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.