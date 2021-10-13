Daily Weather Forecast For Loa
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 42 °F, low 16 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 41 °F, low 13 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 48 °F, low 20 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 53 °F, low 21 °F
- Light wind
