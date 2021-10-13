CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, WI

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Livingston

 5 days ago

(LIVINGSTON, WI.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Livingston Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Livingston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DqgcX_0cPqaWzi00

  • Wednesday, October 13

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Thursday, October 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 15

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Livingston, WI
