3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Livingston

(LIVINGSTON, WI.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Livingston Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Livingston:

Wednesday, October 13 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 35 mph



Thursday, October 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 63 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 15 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 58 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



