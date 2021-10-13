4-Day Weather Forecast For Ashley

ASHLEY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 55 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 33 mph



Thursday, October 14 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 48 °F, low 31 °F Windy: 29 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 51 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 24 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 58 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 21 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.