Daily Weather Forecast For Circle
CIRCLE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 38 °F, low 26 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 47 °F, low 27 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 53 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0