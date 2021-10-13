Daily Weather Forecast For Parksville
PARKSVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
