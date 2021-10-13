Pittsburg Daily Weather Forecast
PITTSBURG, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, October 14
Areas of fog during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Rain Showers
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
