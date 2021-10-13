Indian Lake Daily Weather Forecast

INDIAN LAKE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Chance of rain showers during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 69 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 1 mph



Thursday, October 14 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 67 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 1 mph



Friday, October 15 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 69 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 16 Showers And Thunderstorms High 66 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



