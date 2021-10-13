Theodosia Weather Forecast
THEODOSIA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, October 14
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 74 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0