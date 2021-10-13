Daily Weather Forecast For Crestone
CRESTONE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 25 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, October 14
Chance of snow showers during the day; while chance of snow showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 46 °F, low 20 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 48 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0