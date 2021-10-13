Weather Forecast For Great River
GREAT RIVER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
