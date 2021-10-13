Daily Weather Forecast For Seligman

SELIGMAN, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Thursday, October 14 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 63 °F, low 30 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 64 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 16 mph



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.