Keego Harbor, MI

Keego Harbor residents to elect council members, Orchard Lake residents to decide on proposal

candgnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEEGO HARBOR/ORCHARD LAKE — In the West Bloomfield Beacon’s coverage area, on Nov. 2, voters will elect candidates for council and decide on a proposal. Below are profiles for the candidates and the exact language of the proposal as it will appear on the ballot. Candidates were asked, in 75 words or fewer, to state their top goal(s) if elected. If a candidate went over the word limit, (…) replaces the rest of the answer. (I) indicates that the candidate is an incumbent. The answers are printed verbatim. Profile forms were not sent to candidates who are running unopposed. In Orchard Lake, three candidates are running unopposed for three seats on the City Council.

