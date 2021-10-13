Ridgway Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Thursday, October 14
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 15
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
