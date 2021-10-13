Highmore Weather Forecast
HIGHMORE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Thursday, October 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, October 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 52 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 36 °F
- 13 mph wind
