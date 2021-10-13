Gardiner Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

GARDINER, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, October 13 Partly sunny then scattered snow showers during the day; while chance of snow showers overnight High 37 °F, low 21 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, October 14 Scattered snow showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 36 °F, low 21 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Friday, October 15 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 39 °F, low 25 °F 9 to 13 mph wind



Saturday, October 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 44 °F, low 26 °F Light wind



