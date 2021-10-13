CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian shares the meanest thing North West has ever said to her

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 5 days ago

Kim Kardashian West has definitely shown her sassy side over the years on Keeping Up with the Kardashian s and it seems like her daughter North West inherited some of the sass. The mom of 4 was featured on the new release of Ellen Digital‘s Mom Confessions web series, and in the clip, she shared the meanest thing North, 8, has ever said to her. “Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North,” the SKIMS founder revealed. “She thinks this is a dig to me and She’ll say, ‘Your house is so ugly, it’s all white! Who lives like this?‘ She just thinks it, like, gets to me, and it is kind of mean because I like my house.” This is true, Kim loves the house so much she asked for it in the divorce from husband Kanye West.

North is proving to be extremely witty and funny. Last month Kim shared a hilarious clip on her Instagram story where you can hear her ask her, “Why do you talk different?” North asked, clarifying “for your videos.” “For my videos, I‘m the same human being. I don’t talk different. How do I talk different? “ Kim said defending herself.


RELATED:

Kanye West is opening a K-12 school in California called the Donda Academy

Kim Kardashian hosts SNL and the internet is overjoyed

Kanye West is selling his Wyoming ranch for $11 million

Kim and Kanye also share Chicago, Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2, and the mom and her advice to mothers out there was, “everyone‘s winging it. Just wing it. Young figure it out.” When it comes to parenting everything is on the fly she explained.

The 40-year-old billionaire admitted she used to lie to her kids in the beginning but said, “I just realized quickly it wasn’t going to work for me and I needed to be honest with my kids.”

Comments / 2

Related
Page Six

Kim Kardashian donates $3K to mother of four’s GoFundMe

Kim Kardashian donated $3,000 to a mother of four asking for donations to stop her family from losing their home. Angelia Cantrell, the mother of triplet boys and a daughter, shared in her GoFundMe page that her husband died from COVID and she lost her job as a result of pandemic layoffs.
CHARITIES
talentrecap.com

Kim Kardashian Was on ‘Dancing with The Stars’?

One of the most influential A-listers today was once featured on Dancing with the Stars. Back in 2008, Kim Kardashian was best known for her newfound fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The then-rising reality star lasted three rounds on the series before facing elimination. Fans are well-aware today...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CinemaBlend

Kim Kardashian Is Being Sued By Neighbor For Alleged Underground Vault, But What's Really Going On?

The Kardashian-Jenners keep their fans well-informed of their lavish lifestyle via social media. They even make it absolutely, perfectly clear that their toddler’s gold chains are, like, totally real. But can't the Kardashians have their cake and build under the foundations of their mansions, too? A neighbor of Kim Kardashian’s is reportedly suing her over an alleged underground vault, but there's supposedly more to the story.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North’s Shocking Dark New Style

Kim Kardashian is a proud mom of four. The KUWTK star likes nothing better than dishing on her children and their accomplishments. Kardashian shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with ex-husband rapper Kanye West. Kim believes in allowing her children to express themselves at all times freely.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Kim Kardashian Says North West Drags Their House When She's Mad: It's 'So Ugly'

Kids say the darndest things when their parents have an absurdly minimalistic aesthetic. Kim Kardashian revealed in a recent episode of Ellen Degeneres’ digital series “Mom Confessions” that her and Kanye West’s 8-year-old daughter North is not a fan of their home’s decor. The 40-year-old reality star was asked during...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Kanye West reportedly buys $57.3M Malibu escape amid divorce

Ye said yes — but social media is saying no. Billionaire rapper Kanye West appears to have dropped $57.25 million on a box-like Malibu house as he navigates his divorce from Kim Kardashian. And although the 3,665-square-foot, concrete-heavy house is designed by award-winning starchitect Tadao Ando, it wasn’t impressing the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
North West
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
Fox News

'Saturday Night Live' puts Kim Kardashian's family, O.J. Simpson on trial in 'People's Kourt' sketch

Kim Kardashian put herself and her family on trial during a "Saturday Night Live" sketch this weekend. The sketch showed Kim doing an impression of her older sister, Kourtney, on a parody courtroom reality series titled "People’s Kourt." The idea was that it would be the first of the family’s exclusive deal with Hulu that will see them produce follow-ups to their hit reality TV show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," which ended in June.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Instagram A#Donda Academy
Popculture

Travis Barker's Style Seemingly Rubbing off on Kourtney Kardashian's Kids With Latest Photos

Travis Barker's rocker style is rubbing off on Kourtney Kardashian's 9-year-old daughter! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram Sunday to share photos of Penelope rocking an all-black look with smoky eye makeup and long black wig. Kardashian captioned the attitude-filled shots with a spider, bat and black heart emoji, and her beau made sure to show his approval in the comments.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Watch Psalm West Totally Ignore Mom Kim Kardashian’s Kisses in Hilarious Video

Watch: Kim Kardashian Shares First Close-Up Photo of Psalm West. Psalm West proved nothing gets in the way of his TV time—even mom Kim Kardashian!. The KKW Beauty mogul, who shares four kids with ex Kanye West, recently let fans in on what quality time with the toddler is really like. In an adorable video posted to her Instagram Story on Sept. 27, Kim attempted to shower Psalm with enough kisses for a lifetime. However, the 2-year-old was quite preoccupied with other things, including watching his favorite show on TV.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Khloe Kardashian responds to rumours she's banned from the Met Gala

Earlier this month, the glitz and glamour of the Met Gala returned after two very long years. As always, the stars turned out in full force, from Billie Eilish's stunning Marilyn Monroe-inspired gown, to Kim Kardashian's all-black ensemble. But one Kardashian-Jenner who was noticeably missing from the event was Khloe. Given that she's never joined her sisters, Kim, Kendall and Kylie on the steps of the Met, fans once again started speculating whether she's actually banned from fashion's most famous event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Baby Bump in Red Catsuit, Lookalike to Sister Kim Kardashian's Recent Style

Catsuits are in, according to Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West!. On Thursday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram, which show her rocking a bold red catsuit that stretched into gloves and covered her heels. To finalize the look, Jenner, who is expecting baby number two with Travis Scott, threw on a matching red coat, giving the ensemble a monochrome finish.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Star in Racy New SKIMS Campaign

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian have joined forces for the new SKIMS campaign. Fox, and both Kardashians took to Instagram to post a series of racy photos taken for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand. “I love that SKIMS really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS is launching a new sleepwear range this week

A new SKIMS sleep collection is set to drop on 15 October.The shapewear and loungewear brand created by Kim Kardashian West announced the news on their official Instagram page, accompanied by two photos of the new products.These spotlighted the new Keyhole Dress, a form-fitting, floor-length slip with a large key-hole cut-out feature below the bust.The accompanying caption reads: “Drops October 15: New Sleep. Introducing new sexy Sleep styles made with cooling, slinky cotton for staying up or sleeping in.“Coming soon in 3 new styles: the Keyhole Dress, Button Up Sleep Tank, and Sleep Short and in 5 fall-ready colors. Shop...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Kris Jenner went on a huge rant about Khloé Kardashian

It's no secret that the Kardashian-Jenners are a close-knit family, and Kris Jenner has proven so once again by going on a huge rant about how much she loves daughter Khloé Kardashian. Gushing about Khloé on Instagram, Kris told followers she wanted to share her "love and appreciation" for her...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy