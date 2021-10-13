Jackman Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
JACKMAN, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, October 14
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 15
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Rain Showers
- High 64 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
