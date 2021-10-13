Lincoln Weather Forecast
LINCOLN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 43 °F, low 18 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, October 14
Mostly Cloudy
- High 43 °F, low 21 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, October 15
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 52 °F, low 26 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, October 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
