Restaurants

The V Palm Springs to Open GiGi's Restaurant & Lounge

fsrmagazine.com
 6 days ago

The V Palm Springs announced the grand opening celebration for GiGi's Restaurant & Lounge on Saturday, October 16th. GiGi's was built with a vision to curate an experience focused on the luxurious glamour of Palm Springs nostalgia combined with a vibrant, fun, and engaging high-energy dining environment. Offering specialty craft cocktails and a menu featuring hors d'oeuvres and dishes re-imagined from classic staples of the Golden Age, Chef Greg Grossman (3-stars, NY Times) will be delivering a unique dining experience under the stars.

www.fsrmagazine.com

