Walden Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WALDEN, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Chance of snow showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of snow showers overnight
- High 37 °F, low 13 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, October 14
Snow showers likely during the day; while chance of snow showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 34 °F, low 7 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 35 °F, low 9 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 51 °F, low 12 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
