Weather Forecast For Longville
LONGVILLE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 57 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Thursday, October 14
Cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 15
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 49 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, October 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 56 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
