Weather Forecast For Point Roberts
POINT ROBERTS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, October 13
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 54 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, October 14
Light Rain
- High 56 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Friday, October 15
Light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 16
Rain
- High 61 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
