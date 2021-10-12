Provost’s Colloquium Series Presents “Visualizing Color Signals in the Brain”

Emporia State Provost George Arasimowicz hasn’t been on campus all that long, but he’s been tasked with leading the university on an acting basis. Arasimowicz was chosen as university provost in April after the retirement of David Cordle. Before coming to Emporia, he served as Central State University’s dean of the College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences. He has an associate diploma in piano performance from Royal Conservatory of Toronto, a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Toronto, an honors bachelor of arts in English and history from Carleton University, a master of arts from McGill University and a doctorate from the University of California, San Diego.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 14 DAYS AGO