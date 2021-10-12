Provost’s Colloquium Series Presents “Visualizing Color Signals in the Brain”
East Stroudsburg University’s Provost’s Colloquium Series, an intellectual experience that promotes dialogue among ESU faculty, staff, students, and community, continues for the Fall 2021 semester with a presentation by Christopher Kavanau, Ph.D., assistant professor of biological sciences. The presentation “Visualizing Color Signals in the Brain” will take place on Wednesday, October 27 at 5:30 p.m. in Beers Lecture Hall. The presentation will also be live streamed on the ESU Live Events webpage.quantum.esu.edu
Comments / 0