Red Ribbon Week is here
Editor’s Note: This is one of a series of columns to be shared with Mount Airy News readers by the Surry County Substance Abuse Recovery Office. October is the month for the oldest and largest drug prevention program in the nation called Red Ribbon Week (Oct. 23 – 31). Red Ribbon Week is celebrated to pay respect to the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena who was murdered in 1985 while investigating drug traffickers in Mexico.www.mtairynews.com
